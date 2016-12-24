Sound Off for December 25, 2016

It’s needed here
I think we should quit giving foreign aid to other countries because we can barely afford the graft here at home.
Enjoy the gloat now
Let's see … "Donald Trump vs. the Nation of China." Who will win? Soon, every Trump supporter will so regret hiring this con man buffoon. Was it worth the superiority?
Rooting for failure
The next move for the anti-Trump crowd is to wait for him to commit impeachable acts as President, such as creating jobs and slowing down the flow of illegal immigrants into this country. Enough already.
Bipartisan common sense
Very good column, Charlie Harper. One that all Republicans and Democrats need to pay attention to.
Fame vs. greatness
I see that Trump will be Time Magazine's "Man of the Year." They picked Adolf Hitler once, too.
Too keep out us peasants?
Why do celebrities and politicians have walls and fences and armed security at their homes?
Beyond mere conflict
The thug Rex Tillerson, Trump’s candidate for Secretary of State, has been a business partner of Putin’s Russia for years and has shaken the bloody hand of every oil despot on earth.
Needless downfall
Sheriff Darr's inability to work with council and his legal action did two things. It cost taxpayers nearly $3 million and cost him his job, both unnecessary. Being a good man doesn't make him smart.
Comments