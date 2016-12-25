Sound Off for December 26, 2016

Like, enough
NCAA has way too many (42) bowl games. Seventeen of the teams are 6-6, one is 6-7, and two have records of 5-7. All this is straight from data reported in the L-E.
Bad ride
We Democrats are not jumping on the Trump train. We will stand on the side of the tracks and watch it fall apart.
Subtle
I don’t understand why your paper so boldly supports the far left; when you look at the demographics of Columbus, there are people who either don’t buy the paper or can’t read.
Speechless
Just in time to make the 2016 statement of the year: Actress Lena Dunham says, "I still haven't had an abortion, but I wish I had." Maybe she could go shoot some kittens or something.
Violent times
Poor GOP, always believing they can simply use war and killing to solve all problems. They never think about people fighting back. Ready for refugee status?
The decency vote
Decent people spoke loud and clear in this last election. You whining Democrats accept it or leave.
Read history
The Donald's love affair with Mr. Putin and Russia is seditious, just like The Benedict. Please do a fact check.
Local nostalgia
I would love to be able to take my children downtown to look at Kirven’s windows.
