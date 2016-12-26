Sound Off for December 27, 2016

Not likely
When it comes to Trump, the adage “cooler heads will prevail” will never apply to him.
Inevitable
This political pendulum sways far to the left. It must sway far to the right. That’s a fact.
Enjoy it now
One day not long from now, we will look back at this time as the good old days, before the nuclear power plants were bombed and nuclear submarines were sunk. Before World War Trump.
Better call Saul
I don’t know which is funniest, Jackie Gleason’s show or the attorney commercials.
Hey, Cheech
If you truly believe that marijuana is not addicting, then you certainly have not read any research over the years …you must have been too stoned.
Oops
Cantus Christmas announcement included everything but the date. Has anyone taken journalism?
Appreciated
I really admire the people who deliver the Ledger so faithfully. Thanks, guys.
Fine, but ...
It was nice to see three separate groups of prison details cleaning up along Manchester Expressway between Peachtree Mall and County Line Road. It would be better if people would stop throwing their trash out.
