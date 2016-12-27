Sound Off for December 28, 2016

She might
Michelle Obama said that we are now feeling what hopelessness is. If she only knew what the people thought about her husband.
Counterpoint
Mrs. Obama is the epitome of class.
Yeah, that’s it
Since Trump got elected, does that mean I have to give up my Obama phone and my gas card and my food stamp card?
Unnecessary
Columbus Council, stop Columbus Water Works from getting bonds for water projects as they probably knew Obama had signed a bill to pay for these projects. We don’t need additional funds for discretionary uses.
Abbreviated
The correct interpretation of CNN is the Correct News Network.
It’s over
Trump/Pence were landslide winners of the Electoral College and only missed beating crooked Hillary by 3 million votes.
Self-described
Obama says partisanship hurts us more than Russia does. He’s like the arsonist who calls the fire department and stands on the sign watching them put the fire out.
Late call
In Obama’s last news conference, he said Reagan would be rolling in his grave. He’s been doing that for the last 8 years.
