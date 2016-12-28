Sound Off for December 29, 2016

Delusions of grandeur
You know, that joke about the gnat walking up an elephant's leg with lust on his mind is a great image to remember Obama's last camel's harrumph.
While you’re at it ...
Yes, turn in your Obamaphone, gas and food stamp cards. And turn in your Social Security and Medicare cards, since Republicans are about to make them worthless as well.
Enough already
Yes, Clinton won the popular vote by 2.8M. Won California by 3.5M. Lost the other 49 total. Trump won 30 states to Clinton’s 20, 82% of American counties and the Electoral College. Get over it.
Impressive expertise
Gov. Rick Perry has been nominated to head a department he could not name two years ago. Talk about gray matter.
Distinguished historic figure
I'm so happy to see that Ms. Temesgen has written a play about Eugene Bullard, who ranks among the top of Columbus' best kept secrets.
