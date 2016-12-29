Sound Off for December 30, 2016

If it were only the pols ...
Putin has played Trump for a fool, and the Russians are laughing at us about this. Trouble is, the American people are the patsies.
Ugly generalizations
We shouldn't go around assuming that being a Muslim makes you a terrorist. That would be just as wrong as assuming that being proud of your Southern heritage makes you a racist.
Make it useful
The United Nations is in downtown New York. Trump should turn it into condos.
The unseen minority
Considering the plethora of bowl games, I would like to find a university or college that was NOT invited to play in a post-season game.
Quite a constituency
Trump’s election has reassured all those who embrace hate and bigotry in America. White nationalists, Russia’s Putin, and ISIS are celebrating his victory.
Beautiful gift
Thank you to the officers for visiting the sick children at Midtown Medical Center. Shining comfort and fun into their worlds.
Comments