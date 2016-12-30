Sound Off for December 31, 2016

Over it
Along the lines of the presidential election … frankly, my dear, I don’t give a damn.
Betrayal
Barack Hussein Obama has shown his true colors when he chose to not veto the UN vote against our ally Israel. Shame on him and on any voters who supported him or his Democratic quislings.
Hypocrisy
Israel will have a GOP billionaires club to deal with who for the most part don't like Jews. Obama sold Israel $38 billion in military hardware this year alone. Could be an interesting four years.
Taxman-in-chief
With Obama leaving office, will Trump now force Al Sharpton to pay his taxes that have been delinquent since Obama became President eight years ago?
Seriously?
Joke of the day — John Kerry said "they" did not take the UN Israeli non-vote lightly … what he didn't say was that it was made erroneously.
Odd politics
I don't understand the love affair between the GOP and Israel. Jordan has been just as reliable as an ally for us in the Middle East and doesn't have the collateral issues.
Humanitarian
I never was a fan of George Michael. But now I hear he did a lot of great charity work. I wish I'd known that earlier.
