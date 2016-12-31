Sound Off for January 1, 2017

Suggested resolution:
A new year is upon us. Try recycling. I live alone but still fill up a small bin each week. That’s 365 bags I didn’t put in the landfill this year.
What a surprise
Voters for Trump now realize they will lose their health insurance, Republican or Democrat. In states like Kentucky, miners are likely to lose benefits for black lung disease. And they didn't know.
Still love it, not leaving it
Millions hate President Obama but there was no mass exodus of people leaving the country because of it. Millions of us despise the chubby orange crotch grabber, and we're not going anywhere, either.
Ahead of the game
Trump appointing McConnell's wife to a cabinet position is like President Obama appointing Pelosi's daughter to one, which of course he didn't. The scandals are beginning before this clown has even been sworn into office.
Eclipsed
As Obama continues to shape his legacy, Jimmy Carter should be happy he will no longer be considered the worst President in the last 100 years.
Personal affront
The Donald and Rex Tillerson are furious that President Obama sanctioned several of their Russian friends, and Republicans and Democrats alike endorse this. Are their companies on your tax return, Donald?
Depraved and barbaric
A young Afghanistan woman was reportedly beheaded by the Taliban. Why? For shopping without her husband accompanying her. Anyone who wants U.S. forces out of Afghanistan wants the Taliban back in control.
