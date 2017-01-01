Sound Off for January 2, 2017

Rear view
Say goodbye to 2016 — the year we lost our democracy.
Money’s worth?
Now that many billions of our dollars were spent to install a new health insurance law, the GOP will dissolve it and replace it with nothing. This is what we pay our government to do?
Ridiculous
Children in my neighborhood are on the school bus by 7:15. They don't have time to eat, dress or wake up. The time change is stupid.
0 for 2
Obama was voted at the "Most Admired Man" recently. Good grief … he wasn't on my list under either category.
Ground level
With Trump, we have set the bar for The Office of the President so low that all you have to do is step over it.
It depends ...
I get a kick out of those "Real people. Not actors." commercials. And all this time we thought actors were real people!
Clean living
Do you realize our President, his wife, two daughters and a mother-in-law have been in our White House for seven years and 11 months, and not a shred of a scandal? Stay tuned.
Bad investment
Trump is like junk bonds — no principle, no interest, and no maturity.
