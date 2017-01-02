Sound Off for January 3, 2017

It’s only money
Congress should spend billions investigating Russian hacking. If it's proven Russia did it, new elections should be held, because if DNC wrongdoing had been hidden until November 9, Hillary probably would've won.
Enjoyable
If you want to enjoy some good reading, research the reasons the Obamas don't attend church.
Power of bluster
Republican voters are scared of their own shadow and so insecure they will elect any big mouth candidate who beats his chest and talks tough. God help us.
Overkill
Our planet now has enough nuclear missiles to destroy and render us extinct 50 times over and Donald Trump wants more? This little boy is deranged. He will start a war that we will lose.
Arms race
Ledger headline: Columbus teen dead, 4 wounded in shooting. Let's have another gun show this month.
Turn about ...
With the bulk of his wives being from foreign countries and his chumminess to Putin (Russia), maybe America needs a “birther” movement against our president-elect.
Timetables
China just completed the world's highest bridge for about $150 million in three years and we are still working on Whittlesey Road about four or five years later. Go figure.
Comments