Sound Off for January 4, 2017

Step carefully
We can't always choose the music that is played for us, but we can choose how we dance to it. Dance well in 2017.
Top billing
It's official: Honey Boo Boo will perform for the inauguration.
Immortality of spirit
A conversation from two teenagers as we rode by the Springer: "Ron Anderson was the most inspirational person I have ever known. He was so good at lifting people." Ron's caring legacy carries on.
Right priorities
Trump has chastised the GOP for working on weakening an ethics law instead of concentrating on important issues like jobs, etc. Give them hell, Donald!
... Or not
With Obama, people were worried about having their guns taken away. With Trump, we may lose much of our protected environment, social security, Medicare, and our very souls. Happy New Year!
It’s the message, stupid
Democrats have taken "killing the messenger" to a new level — Russia in this case.
