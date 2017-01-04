Sound Off for January 5, 2017

Brainwashed
Those refusing invitations to the presidential inauguration are simply ignorant sheep too stupid to check facts after being indoctrinated by incessant, ridiculous propaganda for over a year.
Preemptive strike
How do you prepare for a Republican Congress and Trump Presidency? Answer: Gut the Ethics Committee.
‘Fake news’ indeed
It's now 2017, so I'm getting concerned about the sanity of some of these "journalists" still writing delusional, paranoid, doomsday rants about the "hateful, racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, insane white supremacists" who "stole" the presidency.
Get your story straight
The president-elect blatantly lied about his foundation's donations and the violations the foundation has already acknowledged.
What he meant was ...
A recurring pattern is developing — an unstable and misinformed Trump tweets and his team has to clarify, revise and correct his message.
And consider lower kicks
So The Donald has lined up the Rockettes. Wear athletic protectors, ladies!
Comments