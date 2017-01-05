Sound Off for January 6, 2017

The American Dream
It is puzzling that anyone would question getting rid of ethics oversight in our congress. Even our congressmen deserve to become multimillionaires.
The San Andreas Act
Let us all allow California to secede from the USA. Pelosi, Feinstein, and Brown are too stupid to be allowed to be a part of the USA, let alone govern. Good riddance.
Who made all that up?
All this ridiculous anti-Trump hatred is based on three "fake news" myths: He's a racist, he hates women, and he hates foreigners. No evidence of any of that.
Diversification
Hopefully, Trump's election signals the end of an era when only lawyers were considered qualified to be legislators or cabinet members. We the People are the government.
Actually, many of them did
If all these loser Hillary supporters are now so able to foretell the future under Trump, how come they didn't see his victory coming?
Signing off
From now on I’m skipping the opinion page.
Comments