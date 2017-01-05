Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, January 6, 1967
Court: No Runoff
Georgia’s Supreme Court ruled today that the General Assembly must choose between Republican Howard (Bo) Callaway and Democrat Lester Maddox in the state’s no-majority governor’s race.
In a 5-2 decision, the court nixed the possibility of a runoff election and apparently cleared the way for selection of Maddox, who has strong General Assembly backing.
Chief Justice W.H. Duckworth and Justice Eugene Cook were the dissenters.
Swift Plant
A proposed new multi-million-dollar textile plant for Columbus may go to a site in Alabama instead.
John A. Boland Jr., president of Swift Manufacturing Co., today said sites in Alabama are under consideration but no decisions have been made.
Business
“We hit just the right combination at the right time.”
So said outgoing Columbus Square Merchants Association president E.H. (Bud) Ruffner today when he described the shopping center as one of the most successful in the country.
Ruffner today was succeeded by Jack S. Schiffman.
