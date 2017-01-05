Looking Back

0:51 Flooding closes Cooper Creek and Heath Parks Pause

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

0:36 Storm damage forces closure of roads in Phenix City

3:24 Sean White: 'I'm so tired of being hurt'

1:18 Grand opening for CSU's new downtown building set for Friday afternoon

7:48 Area baseball coach to be inducted into national hall of fame

1:03 Car crashes into pole, house on Buena Vista Road