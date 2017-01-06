Sound Off for January 7, 2017

Ominous
Donald Delusional will soon find out that his fat mouth does not rule the world. China will laugh at him. Of course this will upset his huge ego. How will he retaliate? God help us.
Landslide
If Obama did the things he's doing now on his way out before the election, Trump would have won the popular vote in all 50 states.
Wow, thanks
More than 2/3 of us retirees on Social Security are going to see a 27% cut in our benefits, thanks to the mean-spirited Republicans you elected to Congress.
Lost the center
Trump didn't win. The Democrats lost. They preached diversity and then kicked out mainstream America.
Cabinet post?
So, The Donald gives a backchannel message to The Vlad that it’s OK to meddle with the American electoral system because he will protect The Vlad when he becomes the Protector in Chief.
Perspective issue
I think if all the people who get Obamacare for free suddenly had to start paying for it, then they, too, would agree that it's in serious need for an overhaul.
Tough to do
Of course Trump is going to be president. According to liberals he is a much better liar than Hillary, and that is no easy task.
