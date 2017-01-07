Sound Off for January 8, 2017

Grace under pressure
Thank you to the nurses and staff for such an outstanding job when they had a power outage at the dialysis clinic on Warm Springs Road. They should all be rewarded.
Somebody always pays
If the people who get Obamacare for free had to pay their fair share of its cost, they'd be begging to repeal it as well.
Unfit for duty
I just heard Rep. Maxine Waters from California said she would not work with Trump. What is that stupid woman doing in our government?
Actually, it isn’t
I love to see a businessman in the White House because our government is a business.
‘Climate change’ indeed
One day it’s winter, one day it’s summer … you can’t pack up your seasonal clothes without having to unpack them.
Color scheme
Donald Trump continues to praise Vladimir Putin. Now you can understand why the Republican are the Reds.
Nature or nurture?
Are Democrats born with the lazy gene or are they infected with it as they grow older?
Stay with the story
This newspaper has reported that the current budget of the Sheriff’s Office is $27.5 million. Hopefully, you will report if it goes up or down in the next four years and why it changed.
Low profile
What is Hillary doing now? Does anyone know?
Comments