Sound Off for January 9, 2017

Highlight read
To Sheryl Green, thank you. At age 69, I want to become a teacher. You are an inspiration.
One guess
So Donald Delusional is going to make businesses pay for outsourcing? I wonder who they'll pass the cost on to? You?
Unity plea
I did not vote for Trump but he will be our next President. Instead of spewing all of this garbage about him why don’t we pray that he will succeed?
Easy credit
With the Ford plant remaining in the US, did Mexico just make a down payment on the wall?
Not worried
If Trump becomes a good President, I’ll kiss your you-know-what. (But I’m not expecting it.)
Bravo, Tim
To my favorite writer, Tim Chitwood, once again sir, thank you for your brilliant writing.
More to come
I saw that the big K-Mart in Phenix City and Atlanta Bread are closing, and then on the same page I see 19 states to increase minimum wage. Well, get ready for more stores to close.
Know-nothings
It is a pity, or worse, that so very few know history, have followed its consequences or effects caused by changing demographics and politics, but voice their ignorance and incorrectness on the matter.
