Sound Off for January 10, 2017

I’m a fan
Dear Col. Robert B. Simpson, thank you. You are my hero.
Our choice
The Republicans need to have a public option to make health care more competitive They said they wanted to make it more affordable. In reality they haven't a clue of what to do.
Non-factor
Hillary could probably have won the debates without cheating, but her decision to conspire with crooked journalists cost her my vote. I don't care who ratted her out. Those with nothing to hide can't be outed.
Lock and load
The Democrats and their Hollywood sycophants are becoming so irrationally violent with their perceived hatred of President-Elect Trump that I am considering a personal need to arm myself.
Cracked up
To put it simply, Chris Johnson’s 2017 year in preview … hahahaha … the funniest, the funniest I’ve ever read. Kudos.
Doesn’t work?
Under Obamacare, my premium dropped 33% and I was freed up to choose between multiple providers. The GOP wants to obliterate Obamacare and replace it with no care at all. Welcome to Trumpcare.
Expiration date
Obama apparently didn’t realize that all of the executive orders he signed would be null and void after he left office.
