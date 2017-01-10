Sound Off

January 10, 2017 10:56 AM

Sound Off for January 11, 2017

Officially ‘undocumented’

The first visit by President Trump after January 20 will be to Area 51 to check on the aliens from outer space who are living there.

Still blessed

In my morning prayers I always thank God that I live in the United States of America.

Ideologues should be ignored

I have an idea that will make the L-E a better newspaper. Drop the Kathleen Parker column. The woman is obviously a deranged ideologue who offers nothing positive to your readers.

Time to up your game

Poor Josh McKoon. You reap what you sow. You’ve let many Georgians down during your tenure as senator. Now get going.

About those ‘English-only’ laws ...

Although many of you fine people have not mastered the English language, rudimentary Russian might be something for you to consider.

The real traitor

Barack Hussein Obama. The USA voted against your policies and your Muslim loving ways. Shut up and get out of the White House. We cannot tolerate another of your anti-American lies.

