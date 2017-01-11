Sound Off for January 12, 2017

Demographic details
Meryl Streep apparently knows Hollywood insider information, considering the incredible percentage of Hollywood entertainers she claimed are illegal aliens during her rant Sunday night.
More to the story
I cannot quite agree with Dusty Nix that former Sheriff Darr lost for no other reason than the lawsuit. Some of us were bothered that Darr accumulated a one million dollar deficit each year.
Gloat while you can
Soon, no wall (nor fence) will be built, no Mexicans will be deported, no jobs will be created, no infrastructures will be rebuilt, but white supremacists will still be happy ... for a moment.
Voters made the call
Whistleblowers revealed Trump's Billy Bush tape, labor stiffing and tax returns, and Hillary's debate cheating, bribery and nomination-fixing. The people then chose Trump, so accept it and move on.
Empire rebuilding
President Trump’s foreign policy will resolve one headache Obama created: He will recognize that Crimea is part of Russia, and restore Ukraine, Belarus, possibly the Baltic states to the Empire.
