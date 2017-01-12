Sound Off

January 12, 2017 10:00 AM

Sound Off for January 13, 2017

Disproportionate reaction

Two or three bad cops, and DOJ ordered expensive law enforcement changes, while Black Lives Matter liars demoralized good police. Maybe we should reform our military, too, since Bergdahl and Manning went bad.

It’ll affect you, too

GOP Social Security plan: Cut benefits, no more COLAs, tax cut for wealthiest Americans. Thanks, Trump voters.

Wait for the fraternities

MCSD now has "deans" for elementary schools? Seriously?

Health care math

If someone tells you their health insurance premiums have gone down under Obamacare, they are telling you they are qualified for Medicaid.

Public humiliation

Donald Trump — Tweeter-in-Chief. How sad and embarrassing for our country.

It’s almost here

Obama gave his farewell address Tuesday night. There is hope for America. January 20, 2017 will be worth the wait.

Related content

Sound Off

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Handgun safety guidelines for at home and on the firing range

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos