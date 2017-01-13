Sound Off

January 13, 2017 10:00 AM

Sound Off for January 14, 2017

A for effort

Sen. Josh McKoon is the Donald Trump of Georgia, trying to drain the swamp at the capital, but the establishment is after him.

Be proud

So Clinton’s alleged conspiracy “with crooked journalists” cost her your vote, but Trump’s real conspiracy with a hostile foreign power earned him the White House, thanks to your vote.

Inexcusable

Hospital-acquired infections (HAI) are the results of sloppy management, medical, clinical, sanitation, and inattentive practices and are totally unacceptable, period.

Grace and dignity

Obama just exited the stage in Chicago, after making his final speech. I'm afraid we will not see this caliber of a president again, any time soon.

Past time

Good for you, Trump — picking apart the country’s security agencies. It is long overdue. Case in point, two people walked out of the National Security Agency with highly classified documents. Is that called an oxymoron?

Discrepancy

How do you rationalize paying $9 an hour to a lifeguard at the Aquatics Center and paying $11 to Parks and Rec maintenance workers? I’d rather be saving a life than fixing a park toilet.

Signing off

Cable TV networks need to get some better content, or after 55 years, I’m out.

