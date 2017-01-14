Sound Off

January 14, 2017 5:01 PM

Sound Off for January 15, 2017

Even if he delivers ...

If Trump is successful in bringing the jobs back, who will do the work? Americans certainly not. With no work ethic we have become worthless.

Wait, man ... this isn’t Colorado?

Headline: "Man arrested for marijuana didn't realize weed is still illegal in his state." Gee, I wonder what could cause that?

Ideological sync

Jeff Sessions was picked by Donald Trump for one reason. He is a racist. He is perfect for Making America White Again. Blindness leads to revolution.

Guns everywhere

I wonder if gun lobbyists smile whenever they hear of another police officer shot to death. Each death reinforces how powerful the gun lobby is. And how gullible the public is for believing their lies.

Guess who’d get the bill

Donald Delusional might want businesses to pay for outsourcing, but Hilarious Hillary wanted businesses to pay for everything under the sun. Healthcare, college, entitlements, you name it. And yes, we'd pay for it.

At some level ...

Even the bigots who voted for Trump know that there’s something inherently wrong with him but are too self-absorbed to admit it.

Balance sheet

Obama legacy: Negatives — IRS scandal, Obamacare, wage stagnation, weakened defense, domestic terrorism, Benghazi, Syria, Iraq, N. Korea, Iran, selling out Israel, racial divide. Positives — getting bin Laden. Conclusion: legend in his own mind.

More trivia

Another mass shooting, with only 5 killed. When will the media start reporting "real" news?

