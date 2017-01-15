Sound Off for January 16, 2017

Credibility gap
Fake news reporting once again proves that the so-called "media" has no integrity. Even if they have reported truth they will twist and distort until it becomes a lie.
Tough gig
I wonder if The Donald's temperament will allow him to survive four years as president.
Do your jobs
It is truly a shame when the Russians have to expose the corrupt Democratic Party. What has happened to our investigative journalists in this country?
You whiffed
Would you Republicans like your "mulligan" now on your votes for Trump or wait three months until he's indicted?
Lib logic
When a liberal Jewish columnist fears because the plumber in his house is white and sounds Southern, he blames Trump. If the plumber were black, talking ghetto, it'd be racial profiling. Typical Leftist Doublespeak (TLD).
For naught?
It feels like the dismissal of Darr's suit and Pierce's suit have not accomplished anything.
Revision
During the election I submitted that the benefit of Ms. Clinton’s election would be the press telling us how great things are. I withdraw my submission. Bring on the circus and let the games begin!
Comments