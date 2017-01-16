Sound Off for January 17, 2017

Define, please
Say it ain’t so! Whittlesey Road is about complete. Wonder what “complete” means.
Body count
What is the big deal about an occasional golden shower? No one dies. Not even close to the lies Obama and his SOS told about Benghazi! Four died.
Won’t happen
I don’t care how you spew it to Americans, Obama. Obamacare won’t be your legacy. Can’t wait to see how this turns out in the history books.
Won’t last
From delusional to regret is only going to take you Republicans about six months before you realize you've elected a tyrant/con man.
Good fight
Richard Smith, keep fighting for the bill to exempt Georgia state tax for our retired military.
Not a factor
The real truth: the Russians didn’t have anything to do with me voting for Donald Trump.
On deck ...
For all who couldn’t stand having a black man in the White House, get ready for the orange one. Some of you will finally realize how good we really had it for eight years.
Rewritten
Oxford definition of liberal: "Favorable to or respectful of individual rights and freedoms." By a USA liberal: "Unless you are a majority conservative, Christian, or Jew." Can you say hypocrisy?
Comments