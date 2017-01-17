Sound Off for January 18, 2017

Why we love the South
Here we are with temperatures in the 70s and sunny skies while those poor other states have snow, sleet, ice and no heat. While I sunbathe I'll be feeling sorry for them.
Depends on the singer ...
The press reported singer Andrea Bocelli backed out of singing at the inauguration due to death threats. This is beyond embarrassing. To be sure, a “lunatic fringe” can justify anything, but death threats for singing?
Birth of the Birthers
Illinois Democrat Andy Martin first speculated Obama was foreign-born, then Clinton senior advisor Mark Penn emailed the rumor in 2008. So Trump did not start the rumor after all.
Snap out of it
John Lewis once said, "We are one house, an American house." Both he and Trump need to remember that and stop the rhetoric and boycotts that cause further division.
Repeal and forget
The Republicans have no replacement health care plan. We all know this. Their form of government is to investigate Democrats, create wars, and blame everyone else. That's all they know.
Comments