Sound Off for January 19, 2017

Enjoy your victory
Yes, Republicans you won the election but you snared a thin skinned, egotistical, tantrum-throwing man-child prize.
Contradictions in terms
How can you call yourself a women's group if you're pro-abortion, since half the people aborted are women? And how can you call it pro-choice when it denies the fetus any choice?
Eye of the beholder
Maybe Lewis and any officials who call Trump "illegitimate" should be considered illegitimate themselves. Hillary said it was "horrifying" for a candidate to question the outcome — when she thought she was going to win.
We’ve moved on
Ringling Brothers circus will close in May after 146 years, partly because of declining attendance. Simply put, people don't want to be "entertained" while animals are suffering.
If he said it ...
I'll take Dusty Nix's word that Americans should be concerned if a president is suspected to have been born abroad, no matter which country, so that race has absolutely nothing to do with it.
