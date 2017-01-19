Sound Off

January 19, 2017 10:00 AM

Sound Off for January 20, 2017

Get a clue, idiots

You idiots who think something is wrong with Trump are too dumb to know there was nothing right about Clinton!

Presidential payback

I hope that when Trump becomes president, he will treat the Democrats, the Democrat-controlled news media, (including the L-E), and the socialist Hollywood entertainers the same way that they have treated him.

Hopeful, but not optimistic

I will give Trump a chance to be a good president, but he has already failed as a human being.

Voices of reason

Kathleen Parker and Leonard Pitts are two of the finest columnists carried by the Ledger-Enquirer. If you missed Pitts on Sunday, you may have missed one of the best pieces you'll ever read.

Image vs. reality

Just once, I’d like to order a cheeseburger at a fast food restaurant that looks like the cheeseburgers on the TV commercials.

Political facts of life

See what happens, McKoon, when you don’t have our backs?

