Sound Off for January 20, 2017

Get a clue, idiots
You idiots who think something is wrong with Trump are too dumb to know there was nothing right about Clinton!
Presidential payback
I hope that when Trump becomes president, he will treat the Democrats, the Democrat-controlled news media, (including the L-E), and the socialist Hollywood entertainers the same way that they have treated him.
Hopeful, but not optimistic
I will give Trump a chance to be a good president, but he has already failed as a human being.
Voices of reason
Kathleen Parker and Leonard Pitts are two of the finest columnists carried by the Ledger-Enquirer. If you missed Pitts on Sunday, you may have missed one of the best pieces you'll ever read.
Image vs. reality
Just once, I’d like to order a cheeseburger at a fast food restaurant that looks like the cheeseburgers on the TV commercials.
Political facts of life
See what happens, McKoon, when you don’t have our backs?
