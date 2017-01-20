Sound Off for January 21, 2017

Payback
Entertainers refusing the honor of performing at a presidential inauguration cite fan pressure as a factor. That works both ways, though. Keep a list of these cowards, folks, and boycott their records, movies, and concerts.
Get ready
Supremacist whites against everyone, rich against poor, idiot GOP against itself, military sick of wars that only damage the USA, moronic Trump against China, Mexico, Japan, etc. Civil war is imminent.
About time
I see the nominee for education is proposing alternatives for improving our schools. The teachers unions need to put students before their own self-interests.
Well said
Thank you Dusty Nix for that great column Sunday on Obama and Trump. It was a perfect description of the two men and current events.
Outsiders?
Trump’s dishonesty and cynicism are proven by his claims of ridding Washington of insider dealing and corruption. Instead, he has put the corporate crooks in charge.
Be afraid
Ledger-Enquirer, be careful what you say. Soon the SS will be watching you, editing you, controlling you. Bow down — resistance is futile.
Open the books
Our new sheriff should make public the jail’s budget and let us see for ourselves.
