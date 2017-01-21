Sound Off

January 21, 2017 4:21 PM

Sound Off for January 22, 2017

Civil discourse

As we move into a transfer of power in government, I am reminded of a quote from Thomas Jefferson’s first inaugural address in 1801: “Every difference of opinion is not a difference in principle."

Needless violence

While all good people despise racist cops who murder innocent people, using false examples created hatred of all police and led to murders of innocent officers.

Take it to the top

If you want anything done in Congress, contact the lobbyists, not your congressmen.

Party time

The Russians are laughing and toasting us with vodka. They succeeded in creating chaos here. They still like Trump and we need to ask why.

How times have changed

When I started to work in 1957 (60 years ago), the only day you had off was Christmas Day.

Enjoy the flood

The Larsen ice shelf, Antarctica, is about to crack off an iceberg the size of Rhode Island. The Antarctic is melting, and morons continue to pay no attention. Rush Limbaugh is your scientist.

Heart-sickening tragedy

My heart wept as I read about wonderful, promising Destiny Nelson. If her murder was mistaken identity, it's not the first time. In the words of Rodney King, "Why can't we all just get along?"

Not a one-sided argument

What some people can’t seem to understand is that raising the pitiful minimum wage will enable more people to afford to patronize businesses. It’s a win-win.

Related content

Sound Off

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Meet the contestants in the 2017 Miss Columbus State University pageant

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos