Sound Off for January 22, 2017

Civil discourse
As we move into a transfer of power in government, I am reminded of a quote from Thomas Jefferson’s first inaugural address in 1801: “Every difference of opinion is not a difference in principle."
Needless violence
While all good people despise racist cops who murder innocent people, using false examples created hatred of all police and led to murders of innocent officers.
Take it to the top
If you want anything done in Congress, contact the lobbyists, not your congressmen.
Party time
The Russians are laughing and toasting us with vodka. They succeeded in creating chaos here. They still like Trump and we need to ask why.
How times have changed
When I started to work in 1957 (60 years ago), the only day you had off was Christmas Day.
Enjoy the flood
The Larsen ice shelf, Antarctica, is about to crack off an iceberg the size of Rhode Island. The Antarctic is melting, and morons continue to pay no attention. Rush Limbaugh is your scientist.
Heart-sickening tragedy
My heart wept as I read about wonderful, promising Destiny Nelson. If her murder was mistaken identity, it's not the first time. In the words of Rodney King, "Why can't we all just get along?"
Not a one-sided argument
What some people can’t seem to understand is that raising the pitiful minimum wage will enable more people to afford to patronize businesses. It’s a win-win.
