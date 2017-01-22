Sound Off

January 22, 2017 12:44 PM

Sound Off for January 23, 2017

Calling Harry

Lord Voldemort and his Death Eaters have taken the Ministry of Magic.

Don’t get it

The progressives still don't understand why they lost “their” election ... they just keep demonizing, digging that hole deeper and deeper until it caves in on them and buries them (hopefully for good this time).

Politics aside

President Obama, I've often disagreed with and complained about your agenda. But you're a far greater person than many give you credit for. Thank you for your service and best wishes for your future.

Loss to us all

Law officers protect and serve. When they are killed, we are all the poorer.

Long gone

JFK, then LBJ, Carter, the Bushes, Obama and now Trump — no more class at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. The days of Camelot not likely to return any time soon.

Worthy of respect

Happy birthday, Robert E. Lee, fine and noble gentleman, vilified by ignorant fools who discard the truth, who would have commanded the Union Army had he not felt his first duty was to his state.

Now it’s real

How can a person be such a narcissist and so delusional that he refuses to believe he was aided by a foreign power to win an election? Americans need to be very afraid.

