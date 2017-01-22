Sound Off for January 23, 2017

Calling Harry
Lord Voldemort and his Death Eaters have taken the Ministry of Magic.
Don’t get it
The progressives still don't understand why they lost “their” election ... they just keep demonizing, digging that hole deeper and deeper until it caves in on them and buries them (hopefully for good this time).
Politics aside
President Obama, I've often disagreed with and complained about your agenda. But you're a far greater person than many give you credit for. Thank you for your service and best wishes for your future.
Loss to us all
Law officers protect and serve. When they are killed, we are all the poorer.
Long gone
JFK, then LBJ, Carter, the Bushes, Obama and now Trump — no more class at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. The days of Camelot not likely to return any time soon.
Worthy of respect
Happy birthday, Robert E. Lee, fine and noble gentleman, vilified by ignorant fools who discard the truth, who would have commanded the Union Army had he not felt his first duty was to his state.
Now it’s real
How can a person be such a narcissist and so delusional that he refuses to believe he was aided by a foreign power to win an election? Americans need to be very afraid.
