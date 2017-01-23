Sound Off

January 23, 2017 1:38 PM

Sound Off for January 24, 2017

The new real

We have a new kind of facts, “alternative facts,” according to the Trump team. Here is one alternative fact: Trump's inauguration had the largest crowd ever.

Balance of bias

There is every bit as much racism, bigotry, intolerance, and hatred on the left as the right. That's human nature. It's just harder to see what's in your own eye.

Off by one

Trump said Jan. 20 will be remembered as the day the people became the rulers of this nation. I'd say it was Jan. 21 — the day of the Women's March.

Bottom line

It doesn’t matter how large or small the crowd was at Trump’s inauguration or how many protesters marched on Saturday. All that matters now is that Donald J. Trump is our President.

Solemnly swear

Do Senate confirmation rules allow questioning House of Representatives stockbrokers under oath?

Karma time

If there's one thing people learned from Republicans the past eight years, it's how to disrespect the office of the President. Now it’s time to turn this illegitimate clown’s orange hair white.

Restored fairness

Abolishing preferential treatment is not racism. It's equality.

Related content

Sound Off

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

'Rain came through like a hurricane': Georgia residents describe storm experience

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos