Sound Off for January 24, 2017

The new real
We have a new kind of facts, “alternative facts,” according to the Trump team. Here is one alternative fact: Trump's inauguration had the largest crowd ever.
Balance of bias
There is every bit as much racism, bigotry, intolerance, and hatred on the left as the right. That's human nature. It's just harder to see what's in your own eye.
Off by one
Trump said Jan. 20 will be remembered as the day the people became the rulers of this nation. I'd say it was Jan. 21 — the day of the Women's March.
Bottom line
It doesn’t matter how large or small the crowd was at Trump’s inauguration or how many protesters marched on Saturday. All that matters now is that Donald J. Trump is our President.
Solemnly swear
Do Senate confirmation rules allow questioning House of Representatives stockbrokers under oath?
Karma time
If there's one thing people learned from Republicans the past eight years, it's how to disrespect the office of the President. Now it’s time to turn this illegitimate clown’s orange hair white.
Restored fairness
Abolishing preferential treatment is not racism. It's equality.
