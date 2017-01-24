Sound Off for January 26, 2017

American non-exceptionalism
"America First" conveys a racist, homophobic, xenophobic, sexist, imperialist attitude. America should be like all those good, kind, loving nations that put other nations' best interests ahead of their own. What? They don't? Never mind.
A matter of trust
Trump's mantra: Believe me, not your lying eyes.
Well, start with four
I put up with Obama for eight years. You can put up with Trump for eight years.
Tragedy averted
I’m thankful that all is well with the Cottonmouths.
Intelligence deficit
If it weren’t for syndicated columnists, the Leftist Enquirer would have to close its doors. Too bad there are not enough intelligent people to write inquisitive, non-biased articles.
Location, location, location
Where could you find a better spot to build a roundabout than the Cusseta Road “spiderweb” using the city’s own majestic property?
