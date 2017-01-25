Sound Off for January 26, 2017

Enough already
First the Democrats demand recalls, then they say Russia influenced the vote, now Trump says millions voted illegally. If there's truly fraud, then it needs correcting. But I think it's time to move on.
Dumb and cranky
The childish bad behavior of the sore-loser Democrats can only be excused by their stupidity.
No comment
Finally, after eight years we will have class, dignity and common sense back in the White House.
What a lineup
To the voicer who said we should boycott performers who boycotted the inauguration …That means you have Toby Keith, “Duck Dynasty” reruns and Bill O'Reilly novels the rest of your life. Good luck with that.
Integrity shrinkage
Mr. Spicer would do well to fall back on AG Holder’s (or was it George Costanza’s) defense: It has to do with your state of mind — did you have the requisite intent to come up with a lie?
America’s lying eyes
Trump says the media lied about attendance at his "biggest ever inauguration." My eyes don't lie and the subway count doesn't lie.
Comments