Sound Off for January 27, 2017

Nature vs. nurture
Are Republicans born with the greed gene or are they infected with it as they grow older?
Not Washington’s issue
Did you know that health insurance companies determine their rates and those rates are approved by each state’s insurance department? Federal government does not set your health insurance rates.
Gender genocide
Abortion: women killing women.
Pay up, suckers
Trump’s first presidential order was to rescind the mortgage insurance price cut ordered by Obama, so homeowners who borrow $200,000 will see their costs rise by $500 a year.
Mixed metaphor, but OK
I feel like I’ve been reading a comic book for eight long years and have just taken a hot shower and gotten clean.
Fair is fair
The media was kind to Barack Obama. I hope we can show that same kindness to Donald Trump.
