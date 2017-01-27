Sound Off for January 28, 2017

Vindication
President Trump's staff and family are registered to vote in more than one state. I guess this proves Trump's pronouncements about voter fraud.
Free choice
I’m proud of the way Americans choose their leaders.
No thanks
Trump was a five-time draft dodger during the Vietnam war. Do vets want him in their foxhole and as their Commander in Chief? Not this war veteran.
Let’s unite
I don’t like Donald Trump, but he’s the president and I’ll support him. Give him a chance.
Still kicking
It looks like Chris Johnson's obituary for Old Man Winter was a bit premature! He's back with a vengeance.
Achtung:
Notice: All stories must be submitted to the press secretary for verification of "alternative facts" and approval of the Fuhrer.
Don’t qualify
Suddenly, the media are “journalists.” Journalists report facts without carefully crafting the verbiage, slanting those facts so as to influence others to believe what they do. They are not journalists.
Say: Enough
When it comes to The Donald's continuous psychotic behavior, America always forgives and overlooks, forgives and overlooks. At some point, fellow countrymen, it's got to be stopped.
