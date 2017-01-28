Sound Off for January 29, 2017

Boycotting that perspective
I no longer watch the news from the biased liberal national press. If things don't change I will no longer read it in the Ledger-Enquirer, either. They carry absolutely no conservative opinions by guest columnists.
Give us a number
Of course we want America First. Where do the lame liberals want us? 4th, 8th, somewhere in the top 40?
Think real hard
Were you asleep during Obama’s eight years? We were in the tank from Bush. Now markets highest ever, unemployment from over 10 to under 5, millions with health care for the first time ever …
Look the part, Donald
Trump needs to dye his orange roadkill hair black and grow a moustache. Then the likeness will be complete.
Hopeful sign
I am impressed with the fact that Walmart in South Columbus has reported no robberies to date. Maybe there is hope for developing South Columbus.
Needs rethinking
I fear Trump will turn some allies into enemies by banning all immigrants from those seven countries. Some people have legitimate needs, such as war refugees, those seeking political asylum and Christians fleeing persecution.
We must set better tone
Don't let the election of Donald Trump create an atmosphere of name-calling and backbiting among the citizenry. We must rise above the examples put before us.
... Or not
I wish Sonny Perdue would take a good swipe at John Lewis.
Comments