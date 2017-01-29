Sound Off for January 30, 2017

Unenviable
Obama’s legacy will be the great divider of people and nations.
Accurate, but ...
Trump was right: "Massive crowds" … but not for him.
Unnecessary
Why do Columbus police SUVs have brush guards on them? Just a flagrant waste of money.
Affordable Cement Act
$12 billion for a wall, but we cannot help people afford health insurance.
Dual fallacies
Liberals and conservatives are both bad about homogenizing Islam. Do conservatives really oppose moderate Muslims? Do liberals really embrace fundamentalist Islamic treatment of women, alcohol, and homosexuals?
Level with us
This administration cannot force insurance companies to offer health plans. If companies do not have a guarantee of healthy people, risk pools like Price is talking about will be cost prohibitive, and he knows it.
War of the worlds
News Flash! Aliens are among us! Anyone who thinks Trump brings “dignity and class” to the White House is obviously from another planet. Please don't let them take over.
Familiar script
This whole thing with the election and regime change reminds me of the Clint Eastwood movie when he comes back to town for revenge and appoints the midget as sheriff.
