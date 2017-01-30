Sound Off for January 31, 2017

Either way ...
When I call a business, the first thing I’m told is will you please hold. If I go into a business the receptionist can’t help me because she’s on the phone.
Real threat
Living in Las Vegas for 22 years, I saw hundreds of jobs stolen by illegal Mexicans because they would work for less than our minimum wage.
Ad hominem
Some of the local Republicans are just like their illustrious leader. When all else fails, call everyone names.
Worked here
If martial law can be declared against little ol’ Phenix City in the ‘50s, why can’t it be declared in bloody Chicago?
Detente
Trump is Putin Amerika first.
Near miss
It’s too bad Edward Snowden isn’t transgender. If he were, Obama would have pardoned him.
Redacted
Trump put a gag order on the EPA, National Parks and NASA. Soon he’ll be silencing the Ledger. It looks like Putin has a mini-me.
Universal
I just received a MENSA application and threw it away. Like the great Will Rogers said, “Everyone is ignorant — just in different things.”
Yeah, right
No more political Sound Offs.
