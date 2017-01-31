Sound Off for February 1, 2017

Inspiring start
There’s no better way to start the day than to watch the daily news and then get depressed.
Offensive echo
Steve Harvey needs to keep his mouth shut and his comments to himself. He’s followed Trump around and now he’s making racist comments like Trump.
If he can do it ...
When Trump won the election, I saw thousands of Nazis, KKK, and other common scumbags celebrating on rooftops. I can have "alternative facts," too.
Reasonable, as always
I don't think I've ever heard John McCain say anything I disagreed with. His comments regarding Trump's immigration ban hit the nail on the head.
For all racists:
On Inauguration Day, when the Obamas and the Trumps were standing together, the man who has kids by three different wives wasn't the black one.
Better a thousand detained ...
President Trump has finally implemented security measures we should have begun 15 years ago. Even if only 1 out of 1,000 persons wanting to move here supports terrorism, there's no benefit in allowing them here.
