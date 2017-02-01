Sound Off for February 2, 2017

Self-explanatory
Trump is the anti-Teddy Roosevelt. Instead of speaking softly and carrying a big stick, he screams to hide insecurity about his stick.
Reasonable security measure
Wolf Blitzer said "refugees" could easily include terrorists, especially since terrorists had vowed to infiltrate. People with no verifiable IDs must be barred from entry.
The greater threat
I now fear Donald Trump more than the people he's trying to protect me from.
Site preparation
Mayor: If you put a casino on the south end of Columbus, you need to clean it up first.
Big numbers
New York City has the National Debt Clock. Washington needs the Trump Alternative Fact Clock. It needs to have lots of digits so it doesn't run out of space like the Debt Clock did.
Devil of a performance
I wonder what sort of satanic halftime show this year’s Super Bowl will have.
