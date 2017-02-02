Sound Off for February 3, 2017

Double standard
When Obama placed a 6-month ban on refugees from Iraq in 2011, where was all the liberal outrage? Guess they were getting their Ph.D. in hypocrisy.
Cognitive dissonance
I’ll be glad to spring for a dictionary for the pitiful soul who thinks that we are going to have “class, dignity, and common sense” in the White House. What is your native language?
Hasn’t worked yet
Those on the right think that market-based competition can deliver better health care and lower costs, even though there is no modern health care system along those lines. We need single-payer health care.
Handle the truth
It boils down to this ... it's nice … no, great, to have a president who isn't concerned about offending people who don't have the best interests of America's future in their hearts.
Practical application
The Columbus Ledger-Enquirer staff has become nothing but mouthpieces for the Democrats, and the editorial cartoons are disgustingly biased. At least the paper makes a good litter box liner for my pets.
