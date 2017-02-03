Sound Off for February 4, 2017

Write a check
Brainstorm: Since The Donald has a net worth of $10.5 billion and loves America so much, why can't he pay $6 billion of the $12 billion project?
Stay the course
After one week of Trump, it’s hard to believe we survived eight years of Obama. Keep working, Mr. President.
Political cocoon
To the media boycotter: If you don’t like the free press just watch Fox.
Wall: The sequel
Canada is taking refugees from the Middle East. What now, build a wall on the Canadian border? It's your money, so you'll have to decide. Tell your orange savior to immediately start construction.
U.S. law is for us
"Liberty and justice for all" and "equal protection" applies to all persons subject to U.S. laws, meaning only American citizens and specified categories of other people here and abroad, not all humans.
Gag orders
Sounds like Trump is headed down the road of Mussolini and Lenin (and Putin). Told Parks Service and all other agencies not to put opposing view on their websites. Shut up the dissidents!
Fork it over
What will the 20% embargo tax of Mexican goods do to your purchases? You got it. You'll be paying it.
