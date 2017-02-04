Sound Off for February 5, 2017

Get a clue, folks
Maybe the press will "be nice" to Trump when he quits attacking them. He hates members of the press because they are truth-seekers rather than ego-strokers.
Gun control?
Donald has shot himself in the foot, the leg, the arm, etc. He shoots from the hip, and that’s the problem.
Put it on the list
Critics of the temporary travel ban from Obama's pick of seven predominantly Muslim countries ask why not Pakistan? I agree — let's add Pakistan.
Alternative universe
My President says “all is going well” so he must be sick. I hope he will have the grace to resign like Nixon instead of facing impeachment.
We made right choice
Refreshing to see an elected official keep campaign promises. Electing non-politicians is the future. Trump promised to stop America from making mistakes like England, Germany, and France did that resulted in terrorist attacks.
Falling apart
Trump has been trying to govern by impulse, by whim, for retribution, for personal gain, by decree — as if he had been elected dictator. It doesn't work, and the wheels are coming off the bus.
Smelling vs. stinking
48 hours after you quit smoking, your sense of smell begins to return to normal, as nerve endings grow back. But it takes much longer for the way you smell to return to normal.
Public service
Trump has done one great thing in office. He has galvanized the 54% and the Democrats across the country.
Comments