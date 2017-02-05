Sound Off for February 6, 2017

Suspect sign
The Donald's thumbs-up gesture is like the buzzard saying “trust me.”
Ask these folks
I wonder how the relatives of the people killed by terrorists in France and Germany or the women who were sexually assaulted in Cologne feel about a liberal immigration policy.
Get a clue
Our fearless leader (Liar in Chief) has blocked immigration from Middle Eastern countries … except countries that have business ties with the Trump organization. The stupidity some American people possess is incredible.
Nation in reverse
Beep ... Beep ... Beep ... Beep. Look out everyone, America is backing up.
Wall paradox
A border wall benefits Mexico by removing the reason Central and South Americans illegally enter Mexico. But maybe they'll come anyway and steal Mexican jobs and resources instead of ours. How ironic.
He needs help
In my classroom, if I had a child who whines, bullies others and constantly lies like Trump, I would refer him for professional counseling.
It’s salvageable
Trump’s immigration ban compares to the way Obamacare was sprung on us. The difference is, Trump will go back and fix what is wrong with the ban. The Democrats are not willing to fix Obamacare.
