Sound Off for February 7, 2017

Exile him
I understand that Barack Obama is in the Bahamas. Please, somebody, see if there are any travel bans for reentry into the United States from the Bahamas.
It’s the thought
I feel so much safer since Trump stopped all those terrorists from coming in the country. Oh wait! There weren’t any terrorists stopped. Oh well.
Think hard
Why is it "religious liberty" is such a big deal for Republicans but seems to apply only if you are Christian?
Growth industry
I am going to invest in companies that manufacture pants. There will be a lot of them on fire in this administration.
Last laugh
If I were Governor Robert Bentley, and if Sessions gets confirmed as Attorney General I would get even with the "family values" Republicans calling for my impeachment. Appoint a Democrat to the U.S. Senate.
Leverage
The Russians have something “huge” on President Sugar Daddy. (Surely not the size of his tiny little hands or other body parts). He is aiding and abetting the enemy, which makes him a traitor.
In a shootout ...
Sen. Tim Kaine said Democrats should "fight in the streets" if necessary to get their way. Too bad for Timmy that Republicans are far more likely to be armed than Democrats.
Comments