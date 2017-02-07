Sound Off for February 8, 2017

3:16 Sunday Interview: New sheriff discusses budget Pause

1:34 Surveillance video shows Georgia lawmaker after shooting

1:30 School community bands together to bring aid to storm-ravaged Albany

4:41 Church sign goes viral

2:25 Central High seniors Trent Kelley and Bryce Wade accept walk-on status at Auburn University and Troy University

2:18 Technology is taking off in the race toward the first flying car

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

0:53 Jury finds man guilty in 2006 homicide

0:32 Jordan celebrates athletes headed to the next level