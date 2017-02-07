Sound Off for February 8, 2017

Different ‘rule,’ different ‘law’
The same people who supported Obama's arrogant "pen and a phone" orders, including orders Obama himself called unconstitutional, are now lecturing about "rule of law," but only when it applies to orders they don't like.
Not unbreakable
Trumpty Dumpty, puddin' & pie, can't be king and he doesn't know why. Leg of frog and eye of a newt, hair of weave in his pretty blue suit. Go sit atop your wall.
Still the law of the land
Our generous immigration laws were passed with bipartisan support after much debate and compromise. Officials who violate their oaths of office by not enforcing them should be arrested or impeached and removed from office.
Ominously familiar pattern
First the Muslims — next Catholics, then Jews, then …?
Waterboarding: I’m all for it
Three Muslim terrorists and thousands of American SEALS have been waterboarded with no harmful effects. Bin Laden was located with the resulting intel. It is not torture, but is a wonderful technique.
Point of no return?
RIP America. The lunatics have taken over the asylum.
Comments