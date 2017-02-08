Sound Off for February 9, 2017

Putting our money ...
We jump for joy every time another Walmart opens. And then we quietly watch iconic local stores shut their doors.
Hard truth
All immigrants must be thoroughly vetted. Otherwise, immigration policy becomes a modern day Trojan Horse. This is the tragic legacy of 9/11 and the violent events in Europe. Sad, but painfully true.
Enough for me
I'm from a family of teachers, but I'm opposed to teachers unions. They hinder, not help, education. If a teachers union opposes Betsy DeVos, then that proves she's the right person for the job.
Volatile mixture
Impetuosity allied to cruelty combined with immense power equals trouble.
Dems, commies — six of one ...
Karl Marx would be so proud of today's USA Democratic Party. It is all he described and sought in “Das Kapital.” Communism is alive and well.
(Headline censored)
Trump putting a gag order on the Ledger-Enquirer sounds like a great idea to me. Go Donald Go.
