Sound Off for February 10, 2017

Final request
When I die, I want two Falcons, two Braves and two Bulldogs to serve as pallbearers, so they can let me down one last time.
Not a monarchy
Please, My President, don’t say “I call my own shots.” Our Constitution set up three checks, Judicial, Legislative and Executive, to “call the shots,” not just you.
A better way
We need magnet schools required for all kids who don't want an education, so students who do can get one. Until then, the only hope for poor parents stuck with failing schools is voucher programs.
Neither rain ...
Today, as I looked out the window during the thunderstorm, my mailman was placing mail into the mailbox. Thank you!
Lethally expensive
The new USS Zumwalt battleship (costing over $4 billion, with shells costing $800,000 each) reminds me of Germany's WW2 Bismarck. Money utterly wasted for the purpose of killing.
Quiet grief
The Statue of Liberty is weeping copious tears.
