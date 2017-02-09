Sound Off

February 9, 2017 10:00 AM

Sound Off for February 10, 2017

Final request

When I die, I want two Falcons, two Braves and two Bulldogs to serve as pallbearers, so they can let me down one last time.

Not a monarchy

Please, My President, don’t say “I call my own shots.” Our Constitution set up three checks, Judicial, Legislative and Executive, to “call the shots,” not just you.

A better way

We need magnet schools required for all kids who don't want an education, so students who do can get one. Until then, the only hope for poor parents stuck with failing schools is voucher programs.

Neither rain ...

Today, as I looked out the window during the thunderstorm, my mailman was placing mail into the mailbox. Thank you!

Lethally expensive

The new USS Zumwalt battleship (costing over $4 billion, with shells costing $800,000 each) reminds me of Germany's WW2 Bismarck. Money utterly wasted for the purpose of killing.

Quiet grief

The Statue of Liberty is weeping copious tears.

Related content

Sound Off

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Glenwood girls, boys basketball teams celebrate state titles

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos