Sound Off for February 11, 2017

Important detail
If anyone cares, the lawsuit mentioned in Mrs. King’s letter was filed by Sen. Sessions on behalf of a black candidate who complained his black opponent’s supporters were tampering with ballots cast by elderly voters.
The real crush
More lawyers dashed to the airports than there were immigrants who were barred from entering the country.
Regional twist
In Chris Johnson’s column about “Southernizing” board games, instead of Mr. Money Bags we could have had Snuffy Smith.
Be positive
Why don’t people try to help Trump out instead of making fun of him?
Thanks anyway
Iran says it will not let Americans into the country. Who in their right mind wants to go to Iran?
American way
Thank you to Dr. Wise for his letter to the editor. Indeed, we want to be proud to be Americans, and not ashamed by our treatment of poorer countries. Invest in bridges, not walls.
Where’s the plan?
When Trump was running he said he had a secret plan to defeat ISIS in the Middle East. He didn’t. Now he’s begging the military to save his butt.
Impressive start
Donald Trump has accomplished more in one week than the two previous administrations accomplished in 16 years.
